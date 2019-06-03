Sean Cox congratulates Liverpool on Champions League win in emotional message to club

A VISIBLY delight Seán Cox took to social media to congratulate Liverpool on their Champions League victory over Tottenham.

The Irish father-of-three watched the game surrounded by friends and family at his Dunboyne home before returning to hospital where his recovery continues.

It was a joyous occasion for the Cox family, who joined Reds’ fans at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid in a powerful rendition of the club’s signature anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone.

A penalty from Mohamed Salah coupled with a late Divock Origi strike secured a 2-0 win over Tottenham in Spain, securing the Anfield club’s sixth European Cup in the process.

And speaking in a tweet posted in the aftermath of the match, Seán’s wife Martina had nothing but kind words for the club, which has gone above and beyond for the Cox family.

“I want to offer our heartfelt congratulations to Liverpool Football Club on winning the Champions League,” she wrote.

“The club and its fans have taken Seán, our family and I, into their hearts since Seán’s attack last year.

“Nobody could be happier than the Cox family for Jurgen Klopp, his players and the wonderful Liverpool fans.

“Seán watched the game with us at home, proudly wearing a signed Liverpool jersey sent to him by the club’s CEO Peter Moore last week.

“He was overjoyed when the final whistle blew and Liverpool were crowned champions.”

FROM THE COX FAMILY: “Our heartfelt congratulations to @LFC on winning #ChampionsLeagueFinal2019 . The Club and its fans have taken us into their hearts since Sean’s attack. Nobody could be happier than us for Jurgen Klopp, his players and the wonderful Liverpool fans. #YNWA” pic.twitter.com/71WeoOfWC3 — Support Sean (@coxynwa) June 2, 2019

Those sentiments were echoed by Liverpool CEO Peter Moore, who tweeted a heartwarming picture of Sean with his son Jack after the win on Saturday.

“Been some great photos tonight, this is the best #SeanCox,” he captioned the photo.

Seán, 54, from Co Meath suffered life-altering brain injuries after being attacked by Roma fans ahead of a Champion’s League semi-final at Anfield in April, 2018.

Back in April, over 27,000 people attended a fundraising game between Liverpool and Ireland that was set up to raise funds to help Cox’s care.

TheSeán Cox Rehabilitation Fund has raised more than €2million, with Sean’s recovery still ongoing.

He is set to leave the National Rehabilitation Hospital at Dun Laoghaire at the end of this month and is set to move to the UK to get to get the best possible care.