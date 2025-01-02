Lord of the Dance
Search for missing Cavan man called off after body found
News

GARDAÍ have called off a search for a man missing from his home in Cavan after a body was found.

Brendan Gilsenan was reported missing from his home in Tullyco on Monday, December 30.

The 51-year-old ‘s body was found after the force issued their missing person’s alert.

Brendan Gilsenan (Pic: Gilsenan family)

“No further media action is required and no further information is available at this time,” the police force said in a statement.

“We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.”

Mr Gilsenan’s family have confirmed he died on January 1.

He is “deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Connie and his beloved children Chloe and Adam” they said.

