£20,000 reward for information offered as investigators revisit scene of Dunmurry Police Station attack

A REWARD of £20,000 is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information on a bomb attack on a police station in Northern Ireland.

It comes as investigators on Saturday revisited the scene of the attack on Dunmurry Police Station on the outskirts of Belfast.

No one was injured in the attack after police managed to evacuate the area, however, Detective Inspector Campbell of the PSNI said it could easily have claimed 'so many innocent lives'.

"Two weeks ago, on the night of Saturday, April 25, at around 10.45pm, a delivery driver was threatened by a masked gunman," he said.

"This terrifying ordeal took place in the Summerhill area of Twinbrook.

"The driver's vehicle was hijacked, an improvised explosive device placed inside and the driver ordered to drive to Dunmurry Police Station.

"Here, at approximately 11.15pm, the device exploded.

"This cowardly and senseless attack, which could have claimed so many innocent lives, sent shockwaves across the community.

"The fact that local residents, including two babies, were being taken to safety by officers when the device exploded speaks volumes."

On Saturday evening, officers revisited the scene of the attack where they handed out appeal leaflets, carried out road stops and spoke with drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

"I'm asking you to think, for just one minute, of the utter devastation that could have resulted. And I'm asking you to do the right thing," said DI Campbell.

"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, please speak to us.

"I'm also keen to offer assurance that Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police, can be contacted with 100 per cent anonymity.

"The charity is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information, received directly, that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the attack."

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

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