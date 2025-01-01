Lord of the Dance
Second arrest made following death of man in Co. Wexford on New Year's Eve
News

GARDAÍ investigating the death of a man in Co. Wexford on New Year's Eve have made a second arrest.

Emergency services were called to an incident at a residence in Cluain Fada, New Ross at around 11am on Tuesday, December 31, where a man in his 60s was found unresponsive.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested nearby in connection with the incident.

Last night, gardaí detained a second man, also aged in his 30s, as part of their investigation.

He is being held at a garda station in the east of the country under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The first man also remains in garda custody.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem examination is due to take place today.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, while a Family Liaison Officer has also been assigned.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them and are seeking any available camera footage from those who were in the vicinity of Cluain Fada at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

See More: Wexford

