Second arrest made in connection with murder of elderly man in Co. Tyrone
The victim was found with serious injuries in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon (Image: Google Street view)

POLICE investigating the murder of an elderly man in Co. Tyrone have made a second arrest.

A man in his 70s was pronounced deceased at the scene after being discovered with serious injuries at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on Thursday evening.

A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday remains in police custody.

Superintendent Peter Stevenson of the PSNI speaking on Friday (Image: PSNI)

This morning, the PSNI revealed they had arrested a second man, also aged 30, on suspicion of a number of offences including murder.

"He remains in police custody at this time," added a PSNI statement.

The PSNI has once again reiterated its appeal for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said: "We are continuing to investigate this tragic death and I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information that could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25."

