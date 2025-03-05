Teen who died in Co. Tyrone collision is named locally

A TEENAGER who died in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Tyrone on Tuesday night has been named locally as 18-year-old Callum Quinn.

The incident occurred on the Coalisland Road in Dungannon shortly before 11pm.

Mr Quinn was rushed to hospital, where he sadly passed away.

"My thoughts are with this young man's family and friends," Sinn Féin councillor Eimear Carney posted on social media this morning.

"Such a tragic loss. May he rest in peace."

In a statement this morning, Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit said they were looking into the circumstances of the collision.

"Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm that a black Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision," she said.

"Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services.

"The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.

"The Coalisland Road remains closed at this time.

"Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators on 101, quoting reference CW 1775 of March 4.