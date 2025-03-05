Teen who died in Co. Tyrone collision is named locally
News

Teen who died in Co. Tyrone collision is named locally

A TEENAGER who died in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Tyrone on Tuesday night has been named locally as 18-year-old Callum Quinn.

The incident occurred on the Coalisland Road in Dungannon shortly before 11pm.

Mr Quinn was rushed to hospital, where he sadly passed away.

"My thoughts are with this young man's family and friends," Sinn Féin councillor Eimear Carney posted on social media this morning.

"Such a tragic loss. May he rest in peace."

In a statement this morning, Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit said they were looking into the circumstances of the collision.

"Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm that a black Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision," she said.

"Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services.

"The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.

"The Coalisland Road remains closed at this time.

"Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators on 101, quoting reference CW 1775 of March 4.

See More: Dungannon, Tyrone

Related

Police name Co. Tyrone murder victim as 71-year-old Adam Krzan
News 1 hour ago

Police name Co. Tyrone murder victim as 71-year-old Adam Krzan

By: Gerard Donaghy

Second arrest made in connection with murder of elderly man in Co. Tyrone
News 3 days ago

Second arrest made in connection with murder of elderly man in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest made in connection with murder of man in his 70s in Co. Tyrone
News 3 days ago

Arrest made in connection with murder of man in his 70s in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Police officers left ‘distressed and badly shaken’ after patrol car rammed twice in ‘appalling’ incident
News 1 day ago

Police officers left ‘distressed and badly shaken’ after patrol car rammed twice in ‘appalling’ incident

By: Fiona Audley

New York Jets launch first girls flag football league in Ireland
Sport 1 day ago

New York Jets launch first girls flag football league in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Eight tonnes of tobacco seized as illegal cigarette factory discovered in Louth
News 1 day ago

Eight tonnes of tobacco seized as illegal cigarette factory discovered in Louth

By: Fiona Audley

More than 175,000 Irish passports issued already in 2025
News 1 day ago

More than 175,000 Irish passports issued already in 2025

By: Fiona Audley

New pond created to protect Ireland’s endangered native toad species
News 1 day ago

New pond created to protect Ireland’s endangered native toad species

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes as funeral confirmed for woman killed in collision with SUV
News 1 day ago

Tributes as funeral confirmed for woman killed in collision with SUV

By: Fiona Audley