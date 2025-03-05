Police name Co. Tyrone murder victim as 71-year-old Adam Krzan

POLICE have named a man murdered in Co. Tyrone last week as 71-year-old Adam Krzan.

The body of Mr Krzan was discovered in a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on the evening of Thursday, February 27.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, three of whom remain in custody.

"My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Mr Krzan’s family and friends who are left trying to come to terms with their loss," said Detective Chief Inspector Graham Orr.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances."

Two men, aged 33 and 30, arrested on suspicion of murder and a 27-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Another 30-year-old man who was previously detained in connection with the investigation has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1576 of February 27.

Photos and video footage relating to the incident can be shared via a Major Incident Public Portal by clicking here.