Police name Co. Tyrone murder victim as 71-year-old Adam Krzan
News

Police name Co. Tyrone murder victim as 71-year-old Adam Krzan

Adam Krzan's body was found in a flat in Dungannon (Image: via PSNI)

POLICE have named a man murdered in  Co. Tyrone last week as 71-year-old Adam Krzan.

The body of Mr Krzan was discovered in a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on the evening of Thursday, February 27.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, three of whom remain in custody.

"My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Mr Krzan’s family and friends who are left trying to come to terms with their loss," said Detective Chief Inspector Graham Orr.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances."

Two men, aged 33 and 30, arrested on suspicion of murder and a 27-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Another 30-year-old man who was previously detained in connection with the investigation has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1576 of February 27.

Photos and video footage relating to the incident can be shared via a Major Incident Public Portal by clicking here.

See More: Dungannon, Tyrone

Related

Teen who died in Co. Tyrone collision is named locally
News 53 minutes ago

Teen who died in Co. Tyrone collision is named locally

By: Gerard Donaghy

Second arrest made in connection with murder of elderly man in Co. Tyrone
News 3 days ago

Second arrest made in connection with murder of elderly man in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest made in connection with murder of man in his 70s in Co. Tyrone
News 3 days ago

Arrest made in connection with murder of man in his 70s in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

New York Jets launch first girls flag football league in Ireland
Sport 1 day ago

New York Jets launch first girls flag football league in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Eight tonnes of tobacco seized as illegal cigarette factory discovered in Louth
News 1 day ago

Eight tonnes of tobacco seized as illegal cigarette factory discovered in Louth

By: Fiona Audley

More than 175,000 Irish passports issued already in 2025
News 1 day ago

More than 175,000 Irish passports issued already in 2025

By: Fiona Audley

New pond created to protect Ireland’s endangered native toad species
News 1 day ago

New pond created to protect Ireland’s endangered native toad species

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes as funeral confirmed for woman killed in collision with SUV
News 1 day ago

Tributes as funeral confirmed for woman killed in collision with SUV

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland on course for hefty fine if climate targets missed
News 1 day ago

Ireland on course for hefty fine if climate targets missed

By: Irish Post