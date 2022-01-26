Second court appearance for man charged with murder of Ashling Murphy

A MAN accused of the murder of teacher Ashling Murphy in Tullamore, Co Offaly two weeks ago has made a second court appearance.

Jozef Puska (31), with an address of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, has now been remanded in custody for a further two weeks pending formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He appeared by video link at Cloverhill District Court this morning where he removed his facemask and spoke briefly to state his name and confirm he could see and hear proceedings.

He is accused of killing Ms Murphy on the afternoon of 12 January while she was exercising on the banks of the Grand Canal.

Last week he was remanded in custody following a special sitting of Tullamore District Court.

As DPP directions were not available, Gardaí asked for a four-week adjournment to prepare the file.

With the help of an interpreter, Judge Blake told Mr Puska he was further remanded in custody to appear again on 9 February, "for formal DPP directions".

He also said that an interpreter would be required on the next date.