Second-generation Irishman sworn in as US city's first openly gay mayor
News

Second-generation Irishman sworn in as US city's first openly gay mayor

James Patrick Smith during his swearing in (Image: YouTube / City of Rochester screen grab)

AN IRISH-AMERICAN has become the first openly gay mayor of Rochester, the fourth-largest city in New York State.

James Patrick Smith, whose mother was born in Killagoley, Co. Wexford, was sworn in as the Flower City's 70th mayor on Thursday.

He will hold the post on an interim basis until Mayor-elect Malik Evans takes charge on January 1, 2022.

'Integrity, purpose, grace'

"My pledge today to the people of Rochester is to fulfil the awesome responsibilities of this role with integrity, purpose and grace," said Smith after taking the oath.

"Each day presents a new set of challenges and opportunities for our city, and I will embrace them in a way that continues the progress of the previous Administration and supports the next Administration's preparations for success.

"I am incredibly grateful for the blessings of my life's experiences as a public servant and gay man, which give me the confidence to navigate this transition and honour the achievements and sacrifice of Rochester's LGBTQ+ community who have made this historic moment both possible and poignant."

Smith served as deputy to his predecessor Lovely Warren, who resigned after pleading guilty to a misdemeanour charge of accepting campaign contributions that exceeded legal limits.

Warren held the Bible during Smith's oath of office, which was administered by the Hon. Joanne Winslow, Associate Justice of the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division and a pioneering member of Rochester's LGBTQ+ community.

Irish roots

Smith’s mother, Elizabeth Smith (nee Dunne), was born and raised just outside Enniscorthy in Killagoley, Co. Wexford.

She immigrated to the United States in 1954 after meeting Mr Smith’s father, Gordon D. Smith, in Europe while he was serving as a Master Sergeant in the US Army.

Daniel Mulhall, the Irish Ambassador to the USA and former Ambassador to Britain, congratulated Smith on his appointment.

While in office, Mayor Smith said his goals are to continue to advance the initiatives and high customer service standards of the Warren Administration and support the transition to the Evans Administration.

He also plans to celebrate the success and determination of the city’s small business sector and pay homage to the work of the LGBTQ+ community.

Smith has appointed Tassie Demps, the City's Director of Human Resources, as Deputy Mayor.

She is the first African-American woman to hold the title.

See More: Irish-American, James Patrick Smith, New York, Rochester, Second-generation Irish

Related

Ancient Order of Hibernians pay special tribute to Irish American war heroes on Veterans Day
News 3 weeks ago

Ancient Order of Hibernians pay special tribute to Irish American war heroes on Veterans Day

By: Irish Post

The best Irish pub in every US state has been revealed
News 3 weeks ago

The best Irish pub in every US state has been revealed

By: Irish Post

Irish island of Arranmore is looking for new residents from the United States
News 1 month ago

Irish island of Arranmore is looking for new residents from the United States

By: Harry Brent

Latest

ON THIS DAY: Anglo-Irish writer, philosopher, and activist Frances Power Cobbe was born in 1822
Irish History 23 hours ago

ON THIS DAY: Anglo-Irish writer, philosopher, and activist Frances Power Cobbe was born in 1822

By: Michael Murphy

Waste industry leader Jacqueline O'Donovan named Director of the Year
Business 1 day ago

Waste industry leader Jacqueline O'Donovan named Director of the Year

By: Irish Post

'Running Home' campaign bringing Irish abroad together
Life & Style 1 day ago

'Running Home' campaign bringing Irish abroad together

By: Connell McHugh

Ryanair reveals summer 2022 schedule for Britain - which includes 24 new routes to sunnier climes
Business 1 day ago

Ryanair reveals summer 2022 schedule for Britain - which includes 24 new routes to sunnier climes

By: Fiona Audley

FANTASY FICTION: Independent publisher releases first book of fantastic Irish tales
Entertainment 1 day ago

FANTASY FICTION: Independent publisher releases first book of fantastic Irish tales

By: Mal Rogers