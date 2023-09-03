Second man arrested in Co. Tyrone attempted murder investigation
POLICE investigating the attempted murder of a man in Co. Tyrone have made a second arrest.

In the early hours of Saturday, a 28-year-old man was stabbed several times following an altercation on Main Street in Castlederg.

He sustained stab wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A number of suspects left the scene in a white-coloured Vauxhall van following the attack, which took place outside a licensed premises at around 1.30am.

A 27-year-old man, who was arrested on Saturday morning on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

However, a second man was arrested on Saturday evening on a number of offences, including attempted murder.

The 28-year-old remains in police custody, assisting detectives with their inquiries.

Anyone who was in the area at the time the stabbing or who may have captured footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 127 of September 2.

