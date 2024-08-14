Second man arrested over attack on Co. Down mosque
A SECOND man has been arrested by detectives investigating an attack on a mosque in Co. Down.

In the early hours of Saturday, August 10, targets were sprayed on the walls and door of the Newtownards Islamic Centre, while a petrol bomb thrown at the building failed to ignite.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted arson, possessing a petrol bomb and attempted intimidation.

Yesterday, police arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted arson with intent to endanger life, making a petrol bomb and criminal damage.

Both men have since been released on bail.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information or footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 53 of August 10.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

