Second man charged in connection with Belfast stabbing

A SECOND man has been charged in connection with a reported stabbing in Belfast.

The incident occurred in the Bentinck Street area of north Belfast just after 2.05pm on Thursday.

Two men, aged 33 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent.

The 35-year-old man was later charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and disorderly behaviour.

Jonathan Beggs appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday, where he was remanded into custody until next month.

This morning, the PSNI revealed the 33-year-old man had also been charged to court.

"He is charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and disorderly behaviour," read a statement from the PSNI.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 30.

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