President Zelenskyy thanks people of Ireland for ‘caring about Ukraine’

UKRAINIAN President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the people of Ireland for “caring" about his country.

President Zelenskyy made the statement while welcoming Taoiseach Micheál Martin back to Kyiv today.

Mr Martin is in the city to engage with the Ukrainian authorities on how Ireland and the EU can support them in their ongoing conflict with Russia.

“I’m here first and foremost to express the steadfast and unwavering solidarity of the EU, and of Ireland, with the government and people of Ukraine,” the Taoiseach said today.

“Our support for Ukraine is as strong as it has ever been and will continue to be for as long as it takes,” he confirmed.

“The defining theme of Ireland’s Presidency of the European Union is Ní neart go cur le chéile – strength with unity,” he explained.

“Nowhere is this more evident than in our commitment to Ukraine.

“When Russia’s brutal and illegal full-scale invasion began, many believed Ukraine would fall within days.

“Instead, Ukraine stood firm, and the world witnessed extraordinary courage. President Zelenskyy, when others urged you to leave Kyiv, you chose to stay with your people.

“That decision has become a symbol of leadership under fire.

“We can only hope we are never tested in the way you have been. The way the Ukrainian people has and continues to be tested by Russia’s brutal war.”

During today’s visit Mr Martin announced a €125m funding package from Ireland for Ukraine.

Some €100m of that will be spent on Ukraine’s defence needs.

“This non-lethal military assistance builds on Irish support provided last year towards strengthening Ukraine’s air defences to defend against Russia’s brutal drone attacks,” the Taoiseach confirmed.

The remaining €25m will support the protection and restoration of Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure.

“We truly value that during Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Taoiseach Micheál Martin is with us, with Ukraine, that you're standing with Ukraine, seeing for yourself what's happening, and understanding what we need to defend ourselves and protect people's lives,” President Zelenskyy said today.

“I thank Ireland and all our partners across Europe, in America, and around the world for their tangible support – and for a new support package from Ireland,” he added.

“It makes a difference. I thank all the people of Ireland for caring.”

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