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Garda station closed after two officers fall ill while ‘processing vape products’
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Garda station closed after two officers fall ill while ‘processing vape products’

A GARDA station in Co. Offaly has been forced to close after two officers fell ill.

Edenderry Garda Station in Tullamore has closed after two male garda became unwell while on duty yesterday.

“The members were involved in processing vape products seized from a commercial premises during an ongoing investigation,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed.

“Both male members are currently in hospital under medical assessment,” they added.

The police force has confirmed it is “providing welfare support to the hospitalised members and their families at this time”.

The station will remain closed for further examination and is undergoing specialist deep cleaning today.

Policing services in the area are now being provided from Tullamore Garda Station

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time pending outcome of ongoing enquiries into the cause of the members feeling unwell,” the force added.

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See More: Closure, Garda, Offaly, Vape

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