London Irish pub invites couples who found love there back for special anniversary celebrations

COUPLES who met at a popular Irish pub in London have been invited back to the iconic watering hole to help it marks a significant anniversary.

The Claddagh Ring in Hendon is celebrating its 35-year anniversary in 2026.

A special anniversary weekend will be held at the venue this autumn and owner Finbar Holian has invited the many couples that have met there over the years to come back and join them.

“Over the past 35 years we have been lucky to have met so many amazing people,” the team at the Claddagh Ring said.

“We have watched couples that met in the Claddagh Ring get married, become lifelong partners, and now we see their children do the same,” they add.

“We have made many close friends and have had the most amazing staff along the way and we invite you all to join us for a very special weekend to celebrate our 35th wedding anniversary.”

The anniversary celebrations will get underway in November, where the venue also plans to “roll back the years” by having the bands which played on their opening night 35 years ago on the bill for the night.

“We will be rolling back the years with the dream team of original musicians who opened the Claddagh Ring 35 years ago,” they confirm.

“Martin Ruddy and band, YB Sober and therBibleCode Sundays.”

They added: “All the amazing couples that have met along our journey will receive a special gift and a picture on our magic memories stage.”

Those who wish to attend can be added to the guestlist by contacting [email protected]