Councillor left 'critically ill' after contracting meningitis B calls for vaccination rollout across Ireland

A COUNCILLOR who became critically ill after contracting meningitis b as a teenager has called for a vaccination programme to be rolled out across Ireland.

SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite was 14 when he contracted the infection, which affects the lining of the brain and spinal cord.

He became critically ill as a result and still lives with the effects today he said this week as he called on health ministers in the North and in the Republic of Ireland to work together to deliver a vaccination programme across the country.

“I know first-hand the devastating impact meningitis B can have,” he said.

“I contracted it when I was 14 and became critically ill,” he explained.

“Without rapid treatment the outcome could have been very different,” he added.

“I spent several days in intensive care, months recovering and I still live with the effects today.”

Councillor de Faoite, who is the SDLP’s Group Leader on Belfasty City Council, made the call after the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended the introduction of a meningitis B vaccination programme for children of secondary school age.

“I have written to Health Ministers Mike Nesbitt and Jennifer Carroll MacNeill urging them to work together to deliver an all-island vaccination programme,” he said

“Meningitis B does not recognise borders and by working together we can roll out this vaccine as quickly as possible and give every young person the best possible protection from this disease.”

He added: “The recommendation from the JCVI is welcome and it is vital that it is acted on without delay to protect young people and other vulnerable groups.

“This advice has been a long time coming and, tragically, we continue to see young people lose their lives to this illness.”

The Northern Ireland Executive has previously confirmed a rollout of meningitis b vaccinations this month for those aged 17 or 18 years old and those who will take up higher education courses for the first time in autumn 2026.

“Everyone with a date of birth between 2 July 2007 to 1 July 2008 will be invited for vaccination, while those aged up to 25 years of age attending Higher Education or a Residential Further Education Institution for the first time in Autumn 2026, will be encouraged to seek vaccination,” the department of health confirmed.

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