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Athletics Ireland reveals exclusive partnership as it launches new Adidas range
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Athletics Ireland reveals exclusive partnership as it launches new Adidas range

ATHLETICS Ireland has launched its latest Adidas kit range.

The brand, which boasts the iconic sports brand as its official kit partner, has also revealed an exclusive retail partnership with INTERSPORT Elverys.

The latest kit will only be available to purchase through the INTERSPORT Elverys website and in its Dublin stores.

Athletes Sarah Lavin, left, and Cian McPhillips attend the new kit launch at Morton Stadium in Santry, Dublin

“The launch marks an exciting milestone for Irish athletics, giving fans, athletes, and supporters nationwide access to the official Athletics Ireland range through Ireland's leading sports retailer,” an Athletics Ireland spokesperson said as they announced their partnership.

The kit is now exclusively available through Intersport Elverys

“Designed by adidas, Athletics Ireland's official kit partner, the collection celebrates the athletes who represent Ireland on the national and international stage while giving supporters the opportunity to proudly wear the colours of Irish athletics,” they added.

The new range includes official supporter apparel, training wear and lifestyle pieces inspired by the kit worn by Irish athletes.

The collection will be available exclusively online through INTERSPORT Elverys and in-store at INTERSPORT Elverys in Dundrum and Blanchardstown.

It will also be on sale at the 123.ie National Championships which take place at Morton Stadium this weekend.

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See More: Athletics Ireland, Intersport Elverys

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