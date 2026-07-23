Murder investigation underway after man dies in Belfast

A MURDER investigation is underway after a man died following an assault in Belfast.

Police were called to the incident at a home in north Belfast at around 6pm on July 20.

Paul Mackin Junior was found seriously injured at the property and taken to hospital for treatment.

The 44-year-old, who hailed from the north Belfast area, died in hospital last night.

“Just before 6pm on Monday, 20th July, we received a report of an assault at a residential property in the Duncairn Parade area,” Detective Chief Inspector Jenni Rea said

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” she added.

“A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Sadly, the injured man, Paul Mackin Junior from the north Belfast area, passed away in hospital yesterday evening, Wednesday, July 22.”

Three men – aged 40, 41 and 32 – have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

"The arrested 41-year-old man, who remained in custody, has now been arrested on suspicion of murder,” Det Chf Insp Rea said.

“The 32-year-old man has been released unconditionally.”

She added: “Our thoughts are with Paul’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Police would ask that the public avoid speculation on the circumstances around this matter, which is upsetting for the family and friends of Mr Mackin, and could have a detrimental impact on criminal justice proceedings.

“As our investigation into this assault continues, we are appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist our investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1454 20/07/26.”

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