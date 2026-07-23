Minister on two-day visit to Britain to engage with Irish community on diaspora strategy

DIASPORA Minister Neale Richmond is in Britain this week to engage with members of the Irish community on the government’s new diaspora strategy.

“I am delighted to be travelling back to Britain to meet frontline organisations providing vital support to those most in need, including the elderly and survivors of institutional abuse living in Britain,” he said of his visit.

“As Britain is home to the largest Irish born community outside Ireland, it is fitting that we have a launch of the Government’s new Diaspora Strategy,” he added.

“We had significant input into developing the strategy in Britain, with consultations in London, Scotland and the north of England, and I look forward to meet community representatives at the Luton Irish Forum and hearing their feedback."

Over the course of the two-day visit the Minister has made his way to organisations across London and in Luton.

Yesterday he visited the icap charity’s offices in Finsbury Park.

“We were deeply honoured and grateful to welcome the Minister of State with responsibility for the Irish Diaspora Neal Richmond and his extended team to icap,” the charity’s CEO Fionnuala Bonnar said of the visit.

“The visit was a significant moment for our organisation including Trustees, staff, volunteers, therapists and our community,” she added.

“It recognises the role icap plays in supporting the mental health wellbeing of our Irish Diaspora including those who left Ireland for reasons of hardship and in crisis.”

Founded in 1996, icap provides culturally sensitive counselling and psychotherapy services to the Irish community across Britain.

“This visit reflected the importance of connection, community, and representation of those who may have lost their voice as a result of their early experiences of Ireland,” Ms Bonner explained.

“We hear you, we support you and we hope that this visit reflects the importance of your voice.

“The visit was a reminder of the strength and resilience of our community and a reflection of all that can be achieved through connection and collaboration.”

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