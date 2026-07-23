Sisk appointed to lead £38m redevelopment of London Irish Centre

SISK has been appointed as main contractor on a planned redevelopment of the London Irish Centre (LIC).

Construction on the estimated £38m project is due to begin in January 2027, Sisk confirmed today.

“Today’s announcement is a huge milestone, which follows almost ten years of careful planning,” LIC Chair Rosaleen Blair said.

“In Sisk, we have engaged a world-class builder to deliver a world-class home, that matches the aspirations of the Irish diaspora in Britain,” she added.

“To date, we have secured pledges covering a meaningful proportion of the estimated £36-38 million redevelopment cost, an extraordinary demonstration of confidence by our donors.

“As we prepare for this exciting transformation, our task going forward is to secure the remainder of this total, which is vital in underwriting our future.”

The announcement was made following a visit to the centre in Camden Square by Ireland’s Diaspora Minister Neale Richmond.

The Minister met with representatives of the LIC and Sisk, before taking a tour of the current building and reviewing the redevelopment plans

“The London Irish Centre remains a dynamic support, welfare and cultural hub for the Irish in Britain,” the Minister said.

He added: “I was delighted to meet the team at the Centre this week and see the ambitious plans they have for the future of the Centre.

“The Government has allocated €6.75m to the redevelopment of the London Irish Centre, including our most recent grant earlier this year of €3.4m, which was the largest single investment ever made in an Irish diaspora organisation.

“This support reflects the commitments set out in Global Ireland 2025 and our new Diaspora Strategy to deepen our engagement with Irish communities overseas, particularly the most vulnerable members of our diaspora.

“The new centre will provide a welcoming and inclusive space for many more generations of Irish diaspora.”

Ger Hayes, Managing Director, Sisk Construction UK said the firm is “extremely proud” to be selected as main contractor on the project “and to be entrusted with the construction of the new London Irish Centre in Camden”.

He added: “The charity has provided a unique welfare hub for Irish diaspora in London for over 70 years.

“Together, with the team at LIC we will create a modern facility that celebrates this heritage and provides a lasting legacy for future generations.”

Designed by Coffey Architects, the proposed new LIC building will be laid out over three floors and include a two-tiered, 400-seat (600-standing) multi-purpose performance space, London’s first dedicated Irish theatre, a 130-seat studio theatre and cinema and a heritage and archive centre documenting the history of the Irish in Britain.

It will also house a public library, cafe, bar and social area and dedicated spaces for welfare and support services and social events.

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