Security to patrol Irish Neolithic site as vandals scratch graffiti into ancient tombs
News

Security to patrol Irish Neolithic site as vandals scratch graffiti into ancient tombs

Ancient boulders, covered in lichen, in front of the historic Loughcrew passage tomb site in County Meath, Ireland.

THE GOVERNMENT have been forced to place security at one of Ireland's vital historic archaeological sites after a series of vandalism issues.

From today, security will patrol the the Neolithic burial monument at Loughcrew in Oldcastle, County Meath, after several reports of vandalism and anti-social behaviour in recent weeks.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) and the National Monuments Service (NMS) are "deeply dismayed" by the constant acts of vandalism at the 5,200 year old site, most recently the scratching of graffiti into the various passage tombs.

The Neolithic monument is open year-round for people interested in learning about Ireland's ancient past, and security was not needed until now- the OPW and NMS are working with An Garda Síochána to gather evidence as to who could be responsible for the vandalism and attempt to bring them to justice.

The department is also investigating to determine any appropriate measures to mitigate the damage done to the important archaeological site.

Advertisement

Names have been carved into the 5,000-year-old tombs

Minister Patrick O’Donovan, TD, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works condemned the mindless vandalism in a statement.

"The Loughcrew cairns are passage tombs of great antiquity." the Minister said.

"They are part of our cultural inheritance and I am shocked that some of the ancient carved stones at this heritage site have been recklessly damaged by graffiti. I appeal to anybody with information in relation to this incident to contact the local Gardaí to help find the culprits."

He added: "Together with our colleagues in the National Monuments Service, we are preparing a campaign for the month of June to raise awareness of the significance and vulnerability of our beautiful monuments, which is vital to preserve them for future generations.

Advertisement
Ancient boulders, covered in lichen, in front of the historic Loughcrew passage tomb site in County Meath, Ireland.

"I hope to have the opportunity to visit Loughcrew soon and to see for myself some of the most beautiful examples of Neolithic art in Ireland that can be found there."

Security will now patrol the hilltop each evening after a series of acts of mindless vandalism. In addition to the graffiti scratched into the passage tombs, vandals have also desecrated the visitor counter and guides' hilltop cabin, signage at the site has been removed and protective fencing torn down.

The OPW is continuing to encourage people to enjoy these protected outdoor heritage sites safely during the pandemic, as they acknowledge it is important for citizens' health and wellbeing in these difficult times.

Investigations into the acts of vandalism are continuing.

See More: Loughcrew, Neolithic Site, Vandalism

Related

Gardaí appeal for survivors of Mother & Baby Homes to come forward to help criminal investigation
News 1 hour ago

Gardaí appeal for survivors of Mother & Baby Homes to come forward to help criminal investigation

By: Rachael O'Connor

Micheál Martin reveals Ireland's way out of lockdown in optimistic speech
News 2 hours ago

Micheál Martin reveals Ireland's way out of lockdown in optimistic speech

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish actor starring in Band of Brothers sequel Masters of the Air
News 18 hours ago

Irish actor starring in Band of Brothers sequel Masters of the Air

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Player Profile #4 - Conor Hourihane - the Corkman who always knew he'd play at the top
Sport 11 hours ago

Player Profile #4 - Conor Hourihane - the Corkman who always knew he'd play at the top

By: Rudi Kinsella

Remembering the 1916 Easter Rising: Day 6 - Irish rebels surrender
Irish History 15 hours ago

Remembering the 1916 Easter Rising: Day 6 - Irish rebels surrender

By: Harry Brent

Juror in Derek Chauvin trial says Irish doctor Dr. Martin Tobin was ‘most influential witness’
News 18 hours ago

Juror in Derek Chauvin trial says Irish doctor Dr. Martin Tobin was ‘most influential witness’

By: Jack Beresford

Shane Lowry becomes sponsor of Offaly GAA
Sport 19 hours ago

Shane Lowry becomes sponsor of Offaly GAA

By: Rudi Kinsella

Conor McGregor 'set to become Ireland's first billionaire athlete'
Sport 19 hours ago

Conor McGregor 'set to become Ireland's first billionaire athlete'

By: Harry Brent