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Woman kicked, punched and threatened with knife by masked burglars
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Woman kicked, punched and threatened with knife by masked burglars

A WOMAN was left with facial injuries after being assaulted by two masked men as they burgled her home.

The men targeted her home in College Square East, in the Bessbrook area of Newry in the early hours of yesterday morning (May 25).

The incident happened in College Square East

“At around 2.45am, it was reported that two masked men entered a house through a rear door,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Keys confirmed.

“They then attacked the female occupant inside by kicking and punching her causing facial injuries,’ they added.

“One of the suspects threatened the female with a knife before leaving.”

The police force has urged anyone who may have information relating to the burglary to contact them.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 142 25/05/26,” Det Seg Keys added.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

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See More: Burglary, Newry

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