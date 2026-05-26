Arrest made after pick-up truck crashes into house in Fermanagh

A MAN has been arrested after a pick-up truck collided with a house in Fermanagh.

The incident, which happened on the evening of May 24, saw the home in the Ballyconnell Road area of Derrylin, left with “extensive damage”, the PSNI have confirmed.

“Police attended the scene alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, where they discovered that the occupants of the vehicle, a dark grey Toyota Hilux, had made off prior to emergency services attending,” the police force confirmed in a statement made yesterday afternoon.

“A short time later a man aged 19 was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failing to stop, remain and report and dangerous driving,” they added.

“He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.”

The PSNI has urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time, and anyone who may have witnessed this collision or may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 1947 24/05/26,” they state.

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