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Funeral confirmed for teen who died while swimming at Dublin beach
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Funeral confirmed for teen who died while swimming at Dublin beach

THE family of a teenager who died while swimming at a beach in Dublin have said they are “heartbroken” to lose their “beloved daughter”.

Abbie Carmody-Pepper died “tragically whilst swimming at Howth” on Sunday, May 24, the family confirmed in a statement.

The 15-year-old, who was from Ballymun, had been visiting Burrow Beach with friends.

Flowers left at Burrow Beach in Sutton, Co. Dublin, where Abbie Carmody-Pepper died on May 24

She reportedly went missing after going into the water for a swim.

Her body was recovered following a search operation involving Gardaí, the Irish Coast Guard and Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) from Howth.

Local councillor Cathal Haughey said the community has been left in shock following the incident.

“So shocking for the community of Howth and Sutton that a teenage girl has tragically died on Burrow Beach, where many people had been enjoying the sunny weather this weekend,” he said.

“Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with the young girl's family and friends,” he added.

Funeral Mass will take place at 10am on Friday, May 29 at the Church of The Holy Spirit in Ballymun.

It will be followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

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See More: Abbie Carmody-Pepper, Abby, Beach, Dublin, Funeral, Howth, Swimmer

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