Woman dies two weeks after alleged assault in Co. Carlow

A WOMAN has died two weeks after an alleged assault in Co. Carlow, while a man arrested in connection with the investigation has since been released without charge.

The woman, named locally as 54-year-old Linda Costello, sustained serious injuries in the incident at a residence on Bridge Street, Graiguecullen shortly after 6am on Thursday, March 26.

She was taken to St Luke's General Hospital Carlow Kilkenny and subsequently to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The mother-of-two, who previously lived in Castledermot, Co. Kildare and Ballyboden, Dublin, passed away at Beaumont Hospital last Friday, April 10.

"The coroner was notified and a post-mortem examination has been conducted," read a statement from gardaí.

"A male (aged in his 40s) was arrested in connection with this investigation and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"Investigations are ongoing."

Ms Costello's funeral arrangements are due to be announced later this week.

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