Young man dies in Co. Carlow collision

A MAN has died following a collision in Co. Carlow this morning.

The single vehicle incident happened at Ballytiglea on the R702 between Borris and Goresbridge at around 6.20am.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

The road is closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed this collision contact them.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R702 between Borris and Goresbridge between 5:30am and 6:30am, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they say.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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