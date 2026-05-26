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Witness appeal following fire attack on Garda station
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Witness appeal following fire attack on Garda station

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a Garda station in Wexford was targeted in a fire attack this morning.

The force has launched an investigation into criminal damage by fire to Blackwater Garda Station in Blackwater stated  today (May 26).

The incident occurred at approximately 2.50am, they confirmed.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward,” they said in a statement.

“Road users who may have video footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in Blackwater, Co.Wexford between 2:30am and 3:00am on Tuesday 26th May 2026 are asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on (053) 923 3534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.

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See More: Blackwater, Garda, Wexford

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