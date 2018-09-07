Several people report seeing wild 'puma' on the loose in Cork as CSPCA set live traps
THE Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has set a number of live traps to catch a 'puma' apparently spotted by several members of the public.

The CSPCA say they've received "credible reports" that a large animal resembling the big cat species is roaming the Rebel County.

Speaking on the Neil Prendeville Show on RedFM, CSPCA spokesperson Vincent Cashman said the sightings had been reported in the Fountainstown and Crosshaven areas of Cork over the past fortnight.

He added that while the eyewitness accounts are out of the ordinary, they are "not impossible" as some people like to keep exotic animals as pets.

"The reports we have gotten are too credible to ignore," he said.

"We have no confirmation yet that this is a puma, the people that we have been dealing with are very credible, it is a large cat".

Gardaí say there have been no official reports made to them.

Nevertheless, the CSPCA has laid live traps and set up trail cameras along areas where the animal was reportedly seen.

"If they are cornered or frightened they have the potential to be dangerous," Mr Cashman explained.

“We have traps out, this has been going on for nearly two weeks."

Local vets have been notified in case the alleged animal has to be tranquilised, but the CSPCA say they’re trying to catch it live first.

Mr Cashman urged the public not to approach the creature if they spot it.

In June last year, similar reports emerged from Newry that a panther (or a large black cat) had been spotted on the loose.

However, no panther was ever found in spite of the reports.

