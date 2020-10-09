Shane MacGowan documentary produced by Johnny Depp to hit Irish cinemas next month

ONE OF this year's most eagerly-anticipated films is to finally hit our screens next month.

Crock of Gold - A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan promises a tell-all look at the musician's career to date, touching on the many highs as well as the lows of his solo career and time as part of The Pogues.

Directed by Julien Temple and produced by actor Johnny Depp, the film has already won the prestigious Special Jury Prize after its world premiere at the San Sebastian International Film Festival last month.

Depp has shared a close friendship with Shane MacGowan for over 30 years, and recently recalled the moment he met him, stating "there are moments in life when you know this will happen one time and one time only, when you get the opportunity to spend time with greatness".

“Having known him [McGowan] a long, long time I can only say I fell in love with him the second I met him and I’m still in love with him to this day."

An official synopsis for the eagery-anticipated documentary promises to "reveal Shane’s true punk and poetic nature, culminating in his 60th birthday celebration where singers, movie stars and rock ’n roll outlaws gathered for a knees-up to remember".

It is due to be released in cinemas nationwide on 20 November this year.