Johnny Depp among mourners expected to attend Shane MacGowan’s funeral tomorrow

HOLLYWOOD star Johnny Depp is among the mourners expected to attend Shane MacGowan’s funeral in Co. Tipperary tomorrow.

The US actor was a long-term friend of the Pogues frontman, who died on Thursday, November 30, aged 65, following a long battle with illness.

Depp, who was born in Kentucky but now lives in a country mansion in Somerset in south west England, was best man at MacGowan’s wedding to wife Victoria Mary Clarke in 2018.

He also wrote the foreword to MacGowan’s Crock of Gold book, which was released last year.

The pair had been friends for decades with Depp featuring on MacGowan's 1994 debut solo album The Snake.

The actor also performed at MacGowan's 60th birthday celebrations which were held at the National Concert Hall in London in 2018.

Huge crowds are expected to turn out tomorrow as the legendary singer, who was born in Kent on Christmas Day in 1957, is laid to rest.

MacGowan’s funeral procession will begin in Dublin tomorrow and make its way to Tipperary where his funeral Mass will be held at St Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh at 3.30pm.

The procession route will start close to where MacGowan lived with his wife Victoria in Ballsbridge.

A horse-drawn carriage, led by a piper and the Artane Band, will set off from the junction of South Lotts Road and Ringsend Road at 10.30am and travel across McMahon Bridge, onto Pearse Street and to the junction of Lombard Street East and Westland Row.

The procession is expected to last just over an hour, after which the hearse and family cars will make their way to Nenagh.

The funeral mass will be celebrated by co-parish priest Father Pat Gilbert. It will be followed by a private cremation.