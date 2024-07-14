'She lit up our hearts and lives': Tributes paid to girl, 13, who died after collapsing during soccer match in Co. Louth

TRIBUTES have been paid to a teenage girl who died after collapsing during a soccer match in Co. Louth on Thursday.

Zara Murphy, 13, became ill during a Louth School Girls League (LSGL) game between her club Termonfeckin Celtic and former side Glen Magic.

She was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but later passed away.

All games in the LSGL and the North East Football League (NEFL) were called off this weekend as a mark of respect.

In a statement, LSGL Children's Officer Bróna Mackin described Zara as 'a wonderfully committed footballer' as she offered her condolences to the teen's parents and brother.

"The first thoughts of all coming to terms with this tragedy are with Brian, Angela and Ben," she said.

"Nobody can comprehend what the family are going through now and we are all heartbroken for them.

"Zara was a wonderfully committed footballer who loved the game.

"She had previously played for Glen Magic until her recent transfer to Termonfeckin Celtic and thus many of her fellow players will be so touched by this devastating news."

In the joint statement issued alongside the FAI, association president Paul Cooke said: "The news that came our way on Thursday evening was so shocking.

"To learn of the passing of a talented footballer at such a young age is particularly devastating."

'Big and lasting impact'

In a tribute on social media, St Oliver's National School said Zara was a pupil who 'lit up our hearts and lives'.

"Deepest and heartfelt condolences from everyone at St Oliver's NS on the passing of our dearest pupil Zara Murphy," they posted.

"Zara was a wonderful, bright, shining, kind, placid and beautiful child who lit up our hearts and lives in St Oliver's NS.

"She delighted us all with her gentle, thoughtful nature and wonderful football skills.

"Her unassuming nature, her care for others and gorgeous soul with stay with us forever.

"For her short time in this world she had a big and lasting impact."

'Talent, vibrant and beautiful'

Meanwhile, Gaelic club Newtown Blues also offered their condolences and support to the teenager's family.

"It's never easy composing condolence messages for our club members, but particularly for that of a club player taken far too soon," read a statement from the club.

"We are devastated by the untimely passing of one of our talented, vibrant and beautiful young players who was loved dearly, Zara Murphy.

"To Angela, Brian, Ben and the extended Murphy family we send our deepest sympathies and prayers to you at this time.

"We pride ourselves within this club as being one family, one community and we promise to support you in the coming days, weeks, months, and years to come."

It added: "Zara will be sadly missed by all within the Newtown Blues, Termonfeckin Celtic, Glen Magic, gymnastics and by her large circle of friends and family.

"A great person, team mate, friend, daughter, sister. Her memory will live on for many years to come."

'Huge shock'

The County Board also paid tribute to Zara as it revealed a minute's silence would be held before all games in the county this weekend.

"All in Louth GAA would like to offer its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Zara Murphy following her tragic passing.," read a statement.

"Zara was a keen sportswoman, heavily involved with Newtown Blues in GAA and Termonfeckin Celtic and Glen Magic in soccer.

"Her passing has come as a huge shock to all and we know the GAA community in Louth and Newtown Blues will rally around and show their support to the family, friends and teammates of Zara at this difficult time."

Zara is due to be laid to rest on Tuesday following her funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Drogheda.