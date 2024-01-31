'She lit up this world': Family pay tribute after Irish woman dies in London collision

THE FAMILY of an Irish woman who died in a collision in London have paid tribute to a 'unique lady who had the fast Irish wit'.

Catherine Finnegan, 56, died following the incident at Victoria Bus Station in the Westminster area shortly before 9am on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to the scene following reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the pedestrian, identified as Ms Finnegan, passed away at the scene.

The family of the Co. Galway native have since paid tribute to their loved one, who they said 'lit up this world'.

"Our beloved daughter, sister, partner, most adored auntie and treasured friend Catherine Finnegan, known as Kathleen, lost her life on 29th January 2024," read a statement.

"She will be remembered as a very unique lady who had the fast Irish wit and who made her family and friends so very proud of her bright, clever personality.

"She was a whirlwind in any room and lit up this world with her energy, enthusiasm for life and joy.

"She will be forever in our hearts."

The family are being supported by officers from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

The driver of the bus, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital and later discharged.

An investigation is ongoing and the Met have urged any witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact them on 020 8543 5157.