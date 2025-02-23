Sheila Clerkin, stalwart of Irish dance in London, dies aged 92
SHEILA CLERKIN, a much loved figure from the world of Irish dancing has died. Sheila, teacher adjudicator and feis musician passed away on January 28, 2025 aged 92. She had been suffering from Alzheimer’s and eventually succumbed to pneumonia.

Sheila grew up in London – and in Ireland during the Second World War (Tipperary and Armagh).

She was the eldest daughter of Harry O’Brien (Irish Post journalistic award winner) and Eileen O’Brien (née McGeown). Her first dance teacher was Charlie Smyth with whom she was a champion dancer, and later she danced with Ted Kavanagh from Derry.

During the 1950s and 1960s London’s dancing scene grew. Sheila and her fiancé, later husband, Frank, (decd. 2020), were partners in an award-winning team which toured Austria during the post war era. Sheila founded the Clerkin School of Irish Dancing in north London, producing many solo dancers and figure teams, including Great Britain champions.

She was particularly proud of her pupils who became highly successful teachers.

Sheila was the first teacher in London to qualify as an adjudicator with the Irish Dancing Commission in 1965, judging the All Ireland, the World Championships and countless competitions over the decades. Her five children danced, and daughter Máire followed in her footsteps as a teacher and adjudicator.

In 2011 she was recognised by An Coimisiun le Rinci Gaelacha in Dublin for her services to Irish dance with a Gradam Award. Sheila was also a school teacher, specialising in music. She played the piano and was a popular feis musician. With a love for the arts, she was an enthusiastic participant in Irish cultural events throughout her life.

Sheila Clerkin’s funeral is at 10am on Wednesday 26th February at St Peter-in-Chains Church, Stroud Green, N8 9AE. Burial at Islington Cemetery, 278 High Rd, East Finchley, N2 9AG

Zoom link to funeral: Here

Donations to Dementia UK: Here

