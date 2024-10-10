Shoplifter who stole chocolate worth £650 from one store jailed
News

Shoplifter who stole chocolate worth £650 from one store jailed

A PROLIFIC shoplifter who stole £650 worth of chocolate from one store has been jailed.

Stephen Maher went on a five-day shoplifting spree in Wolverhampton from September 27 – October 1

The 36-year-old, of Hordern Road, Whitmore Reans, was arrested by officers on Saturday, October 5 in Heath Town, on suspicion of targeting one shop in Willenhall Road, four times between September 27 and 30.

Maher was charged with those offences and a further charge of theft of meat and cheese worth about £250 from a supermarket in Heath Town on Tuesday, October 1.

He was held in police custody before appearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday (October 7) where he admitted the five offences and was jailed for eight weeks.

Stephen Maher has been jailed

Maher has also been made the subject of a Community Behaviour Order for five years.

It means when he is released from prison, he is banned from entering the East Park area which is the location of the stores he was stealing from.

He is also barred from “causing alarm or harassment to anyone in Wolverhampton borough”.

“Our officers are working hard to liaise with local retailers and store security to identify persistent offenders and any emerging trends or hotspots,” a spokesperson for the West Midlands Police force said.

“If you see any suspicious activity while you are out and about please tell us,” they added.

See More: Wolverhampton

Related

'Torn away from us': Man charged with murder of father-in-law Thomas Connors
News 1 year ago

'Torn away from us': Man charged with murder of father-in-law Thomas Connors

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman, 27, charged with murder after human remains found stuffed in two suitcases
News 4 years ago

Woman, 27, charged with murder after human remains found stuffed in two suitcases

By: Jack Beresford

Tom Kirwan’s mum makes emotional birthday appeal in hunt for stabbed son’s killer
News 6 years ago

Tom Kirwan’s mum makes emotional birthday appeal in hunt for stabbed son’s killer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Women-led investment syndicate supports female-founded Irish startups
Business 6 hours ago

Women-led investment syndicate supports female-founded Irish startups

By: Fiona Audley

Record number of emergency food parcels given to struggling families in Northern Ireland
News 7 hours ago

Record number of emergency food parcels given to struggling families in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Woman jailed after stabbing her sister in 'frenzied attack'
News 18 hours ago

Woman jailed after stabbing her sister in 'frenzied attack'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pair jailed following violent assault that left man in critical condition
News 19 hours ago

Pair jailed following violent assault that left man in critical condition

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of man missing from Dublin since last week
News 20 hours ago

Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of man missing from Dublin since last week

By: Gerard Donaghy