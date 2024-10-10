Shoplifter who stole chocolate worth £650 from one store jailed

A PROLIFIC shoplifter who stole £650 worth of chocolate from one store has been jailed.

Stephen Maher went on a five-day shoplifting spree in Wolverhampton from September 27 – October 1

The 36-year-old, of Hordern Road, Whitmore Reans, was arrested by officers on Saturday, October 5 in Heath Town, on suspicion of targeting one shop in Willenhall Road, four times between September 27 and 30.

Maher was charged with those offences and a further charge of theft of meat and cheese worth about £250 from a supermarket in Heath Town on Tuesday, October 1.

He was held in police custody before appearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday (October 7) where he admitted the five offences and was jailed for eight weeks.

Maher has also been made the subject of a Community Behaviour Order for five years.

It means when he is released from prison, he is banned from entering the East Park area which is the location of the stores he was stealing from.

He is also barred from “causing alarm or harassment to anyone in Wolverhampton borough”.

“Our officers are working hard to liaise with local retailers and store security to identify persistent offenders and any emerging trends or hotspots,” a spokesperson for the West Midlands Police force said.

“If you see any suspicious activity while you are out and about please tell us,” they added.