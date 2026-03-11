Boy, 3, dies after being struck by car in Dublin car park

A YOUNG boy has died after being struck by a car in a car park in Dublin this morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 8.40am in the underground car park of the Charlestown Shopping Centre in Finglas.

The toddler was rushed to hospital following the collision but sadly passed away this afternoon.

"Shortly after 8.40am, Gardaí and emergency services responded after a young child was struck by a car in the underground car park of Charlestown Shopping Centre," read a garda statement.

"The young boy (3) was transported by ambulance to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) Temple Street with serious injuries.

"He was pronounced deceased this afternoon.

"A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed to support the family at this time.

"The scene is preserved and a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators is being carried out.

"Investigations are ongoing."

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage and was in the Charlestown area this morning between 8.20am and 9am is asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

