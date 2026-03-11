PSNI chief says force will 'assist in every way possible' investigation into former officer accused of rape

THE CHIEF CONSTABLE of the PSNI has said the force will 'assist in every way possible' an investigation into a former officer suspected of several non-recent offences, including rape.

The former officer was arrested by Police Ombudsman investigators in December 2025 over offences alleged to have occurred between 2000 and 2009 while he was serving with the PSNI.

He is suspected of committing more than 10 non-recent offences, including rape, other sexual offences and misconduct in public office.

On Tuesday, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland said it was allocating all available resources to the case due to the victim impact, scale and complexity of the investigation.

'Multiple potential victims'

Citing cases involving Metropolitan Police officers — including the 2021 kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard — Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said a thorough investigation into the allegations was vital for public confidence in the PSNI.

"I very much welcome the announcement of the Police Ombudsman's investigation into a former police officer and will continue to assist in every way possible," he said.

"It is essential for public confidence in policing that any and all lines of enquiry are fully investigated by the Police Ombudsman.

"To that end, I appeal to anyone who has any information whatsoever to come forward to assist the Ombudsman.

"This former officer left policing some 15 years ago but we must not be complacent, there is no place for such behaviours anywhere in society, moreover in policing.

"We are here to protect people, not breach their trust. Any abuse of position for sexual purposes is wholly unacceptable. It represents a serious breach of trust and a violation of the high standards rightly expected of police officers."

Hugh Hume, Police Ombudsman Chief Executive, said on Tuesday that his office has prioritised the 'complex and expanding investigation' to ensure it is victim-centred, effective and efficient.

"We have identified multiple potential victims, together with a substantial number of witnesses," he said.

"We have also seized a large volume of material, including a significant amount of digital evidence, during a search operation.

"We understand that this news may be distressing for anyone who has been affected or harmed or who has been harmed by a similar experience.

"We would like to reassure victims that they are not to blame and if they choose to contact us, we will listen, we will investigate and we will do so independently from police."

'We will act decisively'

Chief Constable Boutcher said most PSNI officers would be 'appalled' at the man's alleged offences.

"The overwhelming majority of our officers and staff serve with integrity and dedication," he said.

"Those officers and staff will be more appalled by this recent announcement from the Ombudsman than anyone.

"This will hurt each one of our workforce who come into work every day to give their best and protect society.

"Whenever standards fall short, we will act decisively. Our focus is on protecting the vulnerable, maintaining public confidence and ensuring transparency and accountability in all that we do."

The Chief Constable outlined steps the PSNI has taken to improve the force and address such behaviours.

These included a review of historical investigations relating to 134 officers over a 10-year period regarding concerns about their conduct.

The review made many recommendations and identified gaps in individual investigations and the PSNI's safeguarding response between 2012 and 2022.

An independent review was also commissioned of the force's performance and internal behaviour regarding the extent of sexism and misogyny within the PSNI, the results of which are due to be published in next month.

The force has also reinforced its policy and guidance relating to abuse of position for sexual purpose, while in 2024, it issued a formal Statement of Action/Intent on Conduct and Standards in relation to Violence Against Women and Girls.

