Irish Post Shop
'It was always about Palestine,' says Kneecap's Mo Chara after British Government loses appeal
News

'It was always about Palestine,' says Kneecap's Mo Chara after British Government loses appeal

Kneecap members DJ Próvaí, Móglaí Bap and Mo Chara arrive for a press conference in Belfast following today’s High Court ruling (Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

KNEECAP member Mo Chara has said the British Government's efforts to take him to trial were 'always about Palestine' after the High Court threw out the case.

Speaking after the ruling, Mo Chara — real name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh — said the action was an attempt by authorities to silence and discredit him while British government ministers are 'arming and assisting a genocide in Gaza'.

"We said we would fight you in your court and we would win," said Mo Chara. "We have — three times now."

Mo Chara was originally charged in May 2025 with allegedly showing support for a terrorist organisation by displaying a Hezbollah flag during a gig in London in November 2024.

The case was thrown out in September 2025 after the Crown Court ruled the charges had been brought more than six months after the alleged offence.

The British Government appealed the decision but it was dismissed today by the High Court.

The ruling from Lord Justice Edis and Mr Justice Linden stated that the judge in last September's case was right to rule that he had no jurisdiction to try the alleged offence.

'Yet again Britain was wrong'

Speaking at a press conference following today's ruling, Mo Chara described the British Government's attempts to prosecute him as hypocritical.

"This entire process was never about me, never about any threat to the public and never about terrorism, a word used by your government to discredit people you oppress, both in Ireland and across the world," he said.

"It was always about Palestine; about what happens if you dare to speak up; about what happens if you can reach large groups of people and expose their hypocrisy; about the lengths that Britain will go to cover up Israeli and US war crimes."

He added: "The pathetic thing about this whole process is that you falsely tried to label me a terrorist when it is the British government ministers that are arming and assisting a genocide in Gaza, the destruction in Lebanon and the senseless slaughter of school kids in Iran.

"Free Palestine, free the six counties, tiocfaidh ár lá."

Mo Chara (third from right) said he was punished for daring to speak up in support of Palestine (Image: Charles McQuillan / Getty Images)

Mo Chara said that both he had the band would continue to speak up for people around the world who are being oppressed.

"As people from Ireland, we know oppression, colonialism, famine and genocide," he said.

"As people from the North of Ireland, we know it even more. As people from West Belfast, it still affects our communities and our families. We have suffered greatly and we still suffer under British occupation, an occupation built to dehumanise, an occupation built to divide.

"Your attempt to label me a terrorist failed because I was right and yet again Britain was wrong.

"I will not be silent, Kneecap will not be silent and the people of West Belfast will not be silent.

"We said we would fight you in your court and we would win. We have — three times now. Your own High Court has ruled against you."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Kneecap, Liam Óg Ó HAnnaidh, Mo Chara

Related
News 1 month ago

Kneecap announce new album, Fenian, in response to 'those that tried to silence us'

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 months ago

Fans queue to get their hands on Irish club Bohemian FC's new Kneecap jersey in aid of Palestine music project

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 5 months ago

‘We have won’: Terror charge against Kneecap rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh thrown out of court

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Community 1 day ago

Preserving Bere Island’s past while building its future

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Woman dies and man left in critical condition following collision in Sligo

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Arrests made after cannabis and THC worth €230k seized in Waterford

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Tributes paid to 11-year-old schoolboy who died following Belfast collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Police name woman found dead in Fermanagh as murder inquiry launched

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Young woman dies after being struck by car in Tipperary

By: Fiona Audley