Investigation launched after man's body discovered in Co. Cavan
News

Investigation launched after man's body discovered in Co. Cavan

GARDAI say they are 'investigating all the circumstances' following the discovery of a man's body in Co. Cavan.

The body was discovered in Cavan town in the early hours of this morning.

"Shortly after 3am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted when the body of a man in his 40s was discovered at a residential property on Connolly Street, Cavan," read a statement.

"He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The Office of the State Pathologist and the local Coroner have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

"The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"The results of the post-mortem will assist gardaí in determining the course of the investigation."

The statement added that investigations are ongoing.

