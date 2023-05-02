‘SICKENING’: Politicians condemn 'chilling' sectarian attack by group of men targeting young mother in her home

POLITICIANS in Northern Ireland have condemned those responsible for a sectarian attack on a young mother who was targeted while home alone with her child.

Footage posted to social media by the victim shows a group of men approach her home in Lurgan, Co. Armagh on Sunday, April 30 at around 9pm.

The incident was captured on the 21-year-old’s doorbell camera.

At the start of the footage one man tells the others “there’s Fenians in here”.

He approaches the door, punches and kicks the door and later tries to remove the camera, while unleashing slurred verbal insults and calling for the woman to open the door.

A second man also punches the door and attempts to remove the camera.

One woman attempts to remove the man from the front door stating that there are children watching.

However, the man continues his onslaught and when finished shouts “Fenian c••ts” before leaving the doorway.

In a social media post made following the attack the woman who was targeted told her followers that the incident has left her “traumatised”.

“Never thought I would have to do this but as people know I’m a 21-year-old single woman raising a one-and-a-half year old son on my own, living in an area that I thought I would be safe in.” she said,

“To cut a long story short, last night I put film on for me and child then around 9pm I was putting the child to bed having my last fag of the night out the back and I heard an awful racket at the door.

“These thugs were trying to put my door up my hall and my windows in round me and my baby son.

“I’m traumatised this was for nothing and it can’t be described as anything but sectarianism – pure hatred for me because of my religion.”

Politicians in the North have slammed the attack, branding it "sickening”.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said he would be raising the "appalling" incident with the PSNI, to ask “what they are doing in relation to this clearly sectarian and threatening behaviour”.

DUP MP Carla Lockheart urged the victim to report the incident to the police.

“I have been made aware of a video on social media showing a single mum being verbally abused,” she said.

“This is reprehensible and would urge the occupant to report this to the PSNI.

“They are best placed to deal with this.”

She added: “This behaviour is not welcome in Lurgan or anywhere else.”

Alliance Party MLA Eoin Tennyson said in a statement: “Footage of a young mother facing sectarian intimidation in her own home in Lurgan is sickening and chilling.

"Women ought to be safe in their homes and able to live free of harassment.

"The cancerous sectarianism on display in the video must be unequivocally condemned by us all."

The PSNI confirmed this morning that they are investigating the footage and a 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage

He was been bailed to allow for further enquiries.