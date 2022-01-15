Sinead O’Connor admitted to hospital just days after teenage son Shane found dead

SINEAD O’Connor has been admitted to hospital just days after the tragic death of her teenage son.

The singer said she has been “lost” and “hates” herself without her son Shane, 17, who took his own life last week after escaping from suicide watch at Tallaght hospital in Dublin.

Following a string of tweets which left fans worried, the 55-year-old revealed on Friday that she was with police who were taking her to get medical care.

She said: “I'm sorry. I shouldn't have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital.

“I'm sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay."

The bereaved mother-of-four elsewhere described her late son as the “light of my life”.

In a heart-breaking tweet after her son’s death, she told online supporters: "I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane.

"I’m going to take private time now to grieve my son."

O'Connor voiced her anger at the apparent public health failures that accompanied her son’s death.

She claimed that despite making “detailed funeral plans”, her son was discharged from Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services one month prior to his death.

She said: “Please don't imagine I am less than keenly aware I failed my child, alongside Tusla and the HSE and the Irish State. We all failed him. Welcome to Ireland. Suicide will not bring you peace. It is a lie.

“Therefore the next poor well meaning sod who says to me about my son 'at least he is at peace now' is going to get their lights punched out. How does anyone knows he's at peace?

“I can tell you his face was as tormented as it's been for months. No difference at all.”

The Nothing Compares to U singer paid a touching tribute to Shane on social media.

She wrote: "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

"May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace:"

She later tweeted a Bob Marley song which she dedicated to Shane: "This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby.

"You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us."