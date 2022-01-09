Sinead O'Connor criticises 'evil' Irish state following son Shane's death
News

Sinead O'Connor criticises 'evil' Irish state following son Shane's death

Sinead O'Connor and her son, Shane (Images: Andrew Chin/Getty Images; Sinead O'Connor /Twitter / @OhSineady)

SINEAD O'CONNOR has hit out at the Irish state following the death of her 17-year-old son Shane.

The teenager's body was discovered in the Bray Area of Wicklow on Friday after gardaí launched a missing person's appeal the day before.

The singer, who claimed that Shane had been on suicide watch at Tallaght Hospital before his disappearance, has now said the Irish State 'facilitated' his death.

In particular, O'Connor criticised Tusla, Ireland's Child and Family Agency, and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The singer hit out in a series of tweets on Twitter on Saturday evening after identifying her son's body.

In one, she wrote: "I'm going to take private time now to grieve my son.

"When I am ready I will be telling exactly how the Irish State in the ignorant, evil, self-serving, lying forms of Tusla and the HSE enabled and facilitated his death.

"Magdalene Ireland never went away. Ask the youth."

The Irish Post has approached the HSE and Tusla for comment.

In a statement to the Irish Post, the HSE said: "The HSE cannot comment on individual cases when to do so might reveal information in relation to identifiable individuals, breaching the ethical requirement on us to observe our duty of confidentiality."

Also in the tweets, O'Connor predicted the two organisations would refuse 'to accept responsibility' for her son's death and was sceptical of any sympathy Tusla may exhibit.

Shane was the third of O'Connor's four children and was born in 2004. His father is Irish musician Donal Lunny.

