Sinead O'Connor reveals details of son Shane's funeral

SINEAD O'CONNOR has announced details of her son Shane's funeral after he died by suicide over the weekend.

Shane O'Connor (17) died after he went missing on Thursday from Tallaght Hospital in Dublin where he was receiving treatment.

Now, Sinead has taken to Twitter to say that her son was a Hindu, and that his funeral will only be attended by her and his father, Donal Lunny, as this was Shane's wish.

She also asked that if anyone is sending anything to the mortuary at Loughlinstown hospital to send flowers and Hindu objects.

Fyi. Shane was Hindu. So the funeral will be just his mother and father. This was also the wish Shane expressed in his suicide notes. If you’re going to send anything to the mortuary at Loughlinstown hospital pls send flowers or Hindu objects. Shane O’Connor. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 10, 2022

Alternatively, she said flowers or Hindu objects can be sent to Newlands Cross crematorium, where she believes the ceremony will take place on Thursday.

Alternatively flowers or Hindu objects can be sent to Newlands Cross crematorium. I believe the ceremony is to be on Thursday. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 10, 2022

Sinead converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat.

In the days after her son's death, she had criticised Tusla (the Child and Family Agency of Ireland) and the Health Service Executive for her son's death.

Those tweets have now been removed, and she has since apologised, saying that Tusla did their best: "We all did: and I am deeply sorry to have blamed anyone."

She said Ireland is a "third world country" that only has 12 beds in special care for suicidal teenagers.

Ok, I’m gonna do the right thing here and apologise for my lashing out. Tusla are working with very limited resources. They loved shane. They are broken hearted. They are human. I am sorry I have upset them. We are a third world country. It’s not their fault. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 10, 2022

The issue is.. we are a third world country. We have 12 beds in special care for suicidal teenagers. And no resources to save those who can’t manage life. 128 icu beds in the whole

Country. Tusla did their best. We all did: and I am deeply sorry to have blamed anyone. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 10, 2022

Reports say that there will be several inquiries into the circumstances of his death.