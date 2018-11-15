Sinead O'Connor returns to Twitter 'to annoy white supremacists' as she explains her 'disgusting white people' remarks
SINEAD O'Connor has returned to social media to attack "white supremacists" after facing widespread condemnation last week for "racist" comments she made about white people and non-Muslims.

The Irish musician – who now goes by the name Shuhada' Davitt – sparked outrage after announcing she doesn't want to spend anymore time with "disgusting white people" since converting to Islam.

The 51-year-old deactivated her Twitter page following the backlash but has now returned with a video explaining her recent remarks.

Donning a hijab, the Dubliner claimed her comments last week were a ploy to get her account banned.

She said: "I decided to come back to Twitter as I love annoying the white supremacists that are now all over my page.

"I don’t really hate white people, it’s just the way I see it is Twitter would close my account if I said I did because they closed my account for saying I don’t like nuns murdering babies in Ireland".

O'Connor renounced Catholicism and converted to Islam last month (Image: Twitter/Getty)

She continued: "I was rather hoping they would close my page if I said I hated white people. But they didn’t."

Last week, the Nothing Compares 2 U singer acknowledged she was being "racist" when she branded white people and non-Muslims "disgusting", before adding: "Interesting to see if Twitter bans this".

She posted: "I’m terribly sorry. What I’m about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it.

"But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that’s what non-muslims are called)."

Speaking elsewhere in her latest video, O'Connor said those who condemned her remarks "clearly don't read - you don't spell very well either by the way".

She added: "Up at the top of my page, you’ll see I don't read replies, so there’s no point writing them you f***ing idiots."

O'Connor announced she had converted to Islam late last month but her recent social media posts have been met with a furious backlash by both Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

Last year, the mother-of-four sparked concern after sharing a 12-minute video saying she was having "suicidal thoughts" and living at a Travelodge.

She later underwent intensive mental health treatment in the US with the help of television personality Dr Phil.

