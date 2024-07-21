Third fire in as many days at Dublin site earmarked for asylum seekers

UNITS from Dublin Fire Brigade have attended a third fire in as many days at a site in Dublin that has been earmarked for asylum seekers.

It comes following several protests and incidents of disorder this week at the former Crown Paints factory in Coolock.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has urged the government to engage with locals, saying they have been left angry over a lack of communication.

On Monday, July 15, 200 gardaí were deployed to the site on the Malahide Road in response to serious public order incidents, with 21 people subsequently appearing in court.

Further disturbances have taken place at the site this week and two fire engines were despatched to the location on Thursday in an incident gardaí are treating as arson.

On Friday, around 1,000 people attended a peaceful protest outside the factory, which is due to house more than 500 International Protection Applicants, before marching to Coolock Garda Station.

However, three gardai were later injured in disturbances while Dublin Fire Brigade attended a second fire at the building.

One man arrested at the scene was later released without charge.

Last night, Dublin Fire Brigade was called to the site for a third time, with two units from Kilbarrack and North Strand fire stations attending the scene.

Lack of engagement 'arrogant and disrespectful'

Following Friday's disturbances, gardaí said they sustained verbal and physical attacks at the site and were 'required to use force to defend themselves'.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said it was 'aware of a significant degree of disinformation and inaccuracy in circulation regarding events at this location'.

It advised people to independently verify any information that was shared online via social media and messaging apps.

However, while condemning the recent violence, Sinn Féin leader Ms McDonald said residents told her during a meeting that they were angry over a lack of engagement from officials.

"Despite repeated government claims to the contrary, there has in fact been no engagement with the community in Coolock in relation to the planned development at the former Crown Paint site," she said.

"The community was given no opportunity to ask questions, to raise concerns or to get clarity and assurances.

"This failure to engage is arrogant and disrespectful to a community that has been neglected and forgotten about for generations.

"It has driven anger and created a vacuum in which fear and misinformation has thrived. It is now urgent that this is fixed."

She added: "The rejection of racism and the need to welcome and integrate new people to Coolock is understood and supported.

"The need to have support, resources and amenities to enable integration is absolutely vital. Those supports have not been provided.

"Calm and order must be restored urgently, That requires the government to move beyond condemnation and into engagement and action."

She added that the community would respond positively and constructively if the government established a process of engagement and dialogue.