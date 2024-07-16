Twelve people arrested during anti-immigration protest in Dublin

TWELVE people were arrested at an anti-immigration protest in Dublin yesterday.

Tensions erupted in Coolock in the north of the city at a site which was due to to be made available to house asylum seekers.

Emergency services were called to the scene yesterday afternoon, where anti-immigration protestors were demonstrating outside the former Crown Paints factory on the Malahide Road.

A number of fires broke out at the site over the course of the day and there were clashes between the demonstrators and gardaí.

In a statement, the police force confirmed 12 people had been arrested during the incident, which saw a “number” of police cars damaged.

Fireworks were reportedly thrown at gardaí during the incident, and at times officers deployed pepper spray.

Ireland’s Justice Minister Helen McEntee has vowed that everyone involved in “criminal activity” during the protest will be held accountable.

“I am appalled at the criminal behaviour that took place in Coolock,” she said.

“I have spoken to the Garda Commissioner and he has assured me that everything will be done to bring those responsible to justice.”

She added: “People engaged in such acts will face the full rigours of the law.”