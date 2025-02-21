Sinn Féin pull out of St Patrick’s Day events at White House

SINN Féin have announced that no representatives of the party will attend St Patrick’s Day events at the White House this year. Neither president of the party Mary Lou McDonald nor First Minister Michelle O’Neill will make the journey to Washington.

A party statement said: “This is a ‘principled stance in response to the call for the mass expulsion of the Palestinian people from Gaza’.

First Minister O’Neill said: “I have taken the decision as First Minister not to attend events at the White House this year. The decision not to travel to the White House has not been taken lightly, but it is taken conscious of the responsibility each of us as individuals have to call out injustice. We are all heartbroken as we witness the suffering of the Palestinian people and the recent comments of the US President around the mass expulsion of the Palestinian people from Gaza, something I cannot ignore.”

Mary Lou McDonald TD said: "I have followed with growing concern what is happening on the ground in Gaza and the West Bank and like many other Irish people have listened in horror to calls from the President of the United States for the mass expulsion of the Palestinian people from their homes and the permanent seizure of Palestinian land. Such an approach is a fundamental breach of international law, is deeply destabilising in the Middle East and a dangerous departure from the UN position of peace and security for Palestine and Israel and the right of Palestinians to self determination.

Ms McDonald added: “The ties between Ireland and the United States are historic and run deep. There are deep bonds between Sinn Féin and people in the United States who supported peace and prosperity in Ireland. These relationships are valuable and enduring. The US is a valued friend to Ireland. Their work in helping to achieve the Good Friday Agreement stands as a clear example of successful U.S. foreign policy. They are an important partner for peace and play a strong role in Ireland’s economy. St. Patrick’s Day, each year, is an important moment to re-enforce all of those connections.

“But there is also an onus on us to speak honestly and to act when we believe a US administration is wrong.”

The Sinn Féin president then went on to discuss Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s attendance at the events.

“An Taoiseach will attend the White House for his bilateral engagement with the United States President. It is he who represents the Irish people and will have the opportunity to speak on behalf of Ireland when he meets with the American President. He must use this opportunity to reflect the views of the Irish people in relation to Palestine, in support of international law and to reject threats for the mass expulsion of the Palestinian people and seizure of land.”

The Sinn Féin leader made no reference to Ukraine or the controversy now surrounding President Trumps proposed talks to bring the conflict to an end.