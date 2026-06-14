Sinn Féin to bring legislation seeking to scrap three-day wait for abortion

SINN FÉIN has announced it will bring legislation to the Dáil seeking to remove the mandatory three-day wait for abortion in early pregnancy in Ireland.

Last month, a Bill by the Social Democrats seeking the removal of the three-day waiting period was defeated in the Dáil.

However, Sinn Féin believes its legislation will be successful, saying the waiting period should never have been introduced following the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

"It is time for the law to change and this would be a significant move towards compassion and ensuring barriers to women accessing healthcare are removed," said party leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Meanwhile, the Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference has criticised attempts to change abortion law, saying more should be done to help pregnant women.

Abortion is legal in Ireland within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy as well as in exceptional circumstances after that time.

However, those seeking an abortion inside the first 12 weeks must wait three days from an initial consultation before the procedure can be carried out.

'Negative impact'

Ms McDonald claimed that since the successful repeal of the Eighth Amendment, 'there have been concerns expressed at the mandatory three-day wait and the negative implications that it has had for women'.

"Any woman taking this decision will have given it deep thought and removing the mandatory wait does not mean that a woman cannot take more time if she wishes," she said.

"That option is always there. But forcing a woman to adhere to a three-day mandatory wait is not acceptable and has had a very negative impact.

"It has meant that some women cannot get access to care because of difficulty getting a GP in their county.

"It has also had serious consequences for women in very difficult circumstances where they are victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.

"We believe that there is widespread support across society for removing the mandatory three-day wait and that the legislation will be passed.

"This would be a significant move towards compassion and ensuring women can access healthcare when they need it."

The legislation is set to be debated in the Dáil on Tuesday and voted on the following night.

'Emotional turmoil'

In a statement released today, the Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference lamented those who are 'determined at all costs to widen the scope of the present law'.

Citing the multi-agency response to Covid-19, which claimed 10,000 lives in Ireland, it questioned why there has not been a similar crisis response to abortion, with over 50,000 carried out since 2019.

It said that key to tackling the issue was understanding and supporting women who are often left to deal with a crisis pregnancy alone.

"Unless we are directly involved, we can only imagine the loneliness, the emotional turmoil, the economic difficulties, the domestic violence or the addiction that may lie behind the choice of abortion," read the statement.

"The most natural thing in the world is for a mother to protect her child. The sadness and regret that so often follow abortion can last for years.

"Over 90 per cent of abortions in Ireland take place in the first 12 weeks but, in a society that is otherwise collapsing under the weight of research statistics, there is no attempt to even find out why.

"Neither the State, nor the mainstream media, seem to have any interest in exploring what leads women to choose abortion or what happens to them afterwards."

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