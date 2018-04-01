Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill wants united Ireland referendum within five years

MICHELLE O'NEILL, the leader of Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland, has said her party wants a referendum on Irish unity to be held within five years.

Ms O’Neill was speaking at the annual Easter commemoration at Belfast’s Milltown Cemetery.

Also touching on the political impasse in the North, Ms O’Neill said she needed a unionist leader who was willing to work together to serve the entire community fairly.

“Sinn Féin believes there should be a referendum vote on Irish unity within the next five years,” said Ms O’Neill.

“I believe now is the time to plan a new, agreed and united Ireland, in which all identities and traditions have a place and the opportunity to contribute to our shared nation.

“Sinn Féin is about transforming Ireland and uniting our country for everyone.”

'Bridge the divide'

Northern Ireland has been without a government since the collapse of power-sharing in January 2017.

Ms O’Neill said the path to reconciliation required the recognition of the differences between both communities.

“The whole point in having joint heads of government in the Executive is because there is a responsibility on the two main political leaders to bridge the divide between us and those we represent,” she said.

“That is what I am up for. That is where I am focused.

"But I need a unionist leader who is up for that also, so that together we can serve the entire community fairly.

“I will not lead an unjust Government which denies citizens their rights – so we need to remove those obstacles to fix that.”

Ms O’Neill added that the Good Friday Agreement, as well as the right of the people to exercise their right to self-determination and a united Ireland through consent, must be protected.