Six arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking 30 Romanian women into Ireland

SIX suspected members of a prostitution gang which trafficked Romanian women into Ireland have been arrested.

A joint police operation saw Romanian and Irish authorities swoop on the organised crime group (OCG) in Romania on April 25.

Some 38 searches were carried out during the operation, which was supported by Eurojust and led to six arrests.

The gang is suspected of being involved in the trafficking of Romanian women for sexual exploitation, pimping and the trafficking of high-risk drugs and money laundering.

“The leaders of the OCG allegedly developed a prostitution network that facilitated the sexual exploitation of over 30 women,” a spokesperson for Eurojust confirmed.

“The victims were recruited in Romania and transported to various locations in Ireland where they were accommodated in rented properties,” they explained.

“The sexual services were advertised through advertisements posted on profile sites on the internet.

“The suspects also used the victims to sell drugs to clients.

Active since 2019, the gang is believed to have acquired large sums of money through their criminal activity in Ireland, which they used to purchase cars and real estate properties in Romania.

“In order to conceal the criminal origin of the proceeds, the perpetrators used a complex financial circuit, including the use of fast money transfer services and bank accounts opened in the names of intermediaries,” Eurojust confirms.

“The OCG also set up real state companies to launder the proceeds.

“The suspects are also believed to have sold high-risk drugs in several districts in Romania between 2021 and 2023.”

Twenty-nine mobile phones and other electronic equipment, two airsoft guns, high-risk drugs and approximately €3,000 in cash were seized during the joint police raid.

A seizure order was also issued for 10 cars and a motorcycle.

Two Irish police officers were present in Romania during the action.

The joint Romanian-Irish investigation team was set up in July 2022, after the case was opened in February 2022 at the request of the Romanian authorities.