Six counties effected as thunderstorm warning issued for Ireland
A STATUS yellow weather warning has been issued in Ireland as thunderstorms are set to batter the nation this afternoon.

Six counties are set to be affected by the adverse weather, with the warning applying to Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Met Éireann has warned residents in those areas to expect “intense showers with scattered thunderstorms and possible hail”.

There is also the chance spot flooding and hazardous travelling conditions as the storms continue, with the weather warning in effect from 1pm to 7pm this evening.

